A Swiss man at the border near Weil am Rhein actually just wanted to know how to get back home. But the 42-year-old's inquiry with the German federal police ended with an arrest and a prison cell.

Curious incident at the border Man asks police for directions - then the handcuffs click

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Swiss man asked German border police officers for directions to Switzerland.

During the check, the officers discovered that there was an arrest warrant out for him.

Because he was unable to pay an outstanding fine of 1800 euros, he was taken to prison.

An unusual incident occurred on Monday evening at the German-Swiss border near Weil am Rhein.

A 42-year-old Swiss man approached German federal police officers in the Otterbach district. He simply wanted to know how he could get from there to Switzerland, which was only a few hundred meters away.

The officers then checked his personal details - with unexpected results.

According to the German Federal Police, the check revealed that the man was the subject of an outstanding arrest warrant.

A German court had already sentenced him to a fine of 1800 euros last year for theft with weapons. However, the fine had never been paid.

Fine not paid

On the spot, the man was given the opportunity to settle the outstanding debt and thus avert imprisonment.

However, according to the federal police, he was unable to do so. The officers therefore arrested the man, who lives in Switzerland.

He was then taken to the nearest prison, where he must now serve his substitute custodial sentence.