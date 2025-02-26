The man will stand trial on Wednesday. (archive picture) sda

Hells Angels, sexual assault and pornography. On Wednesday, Angelo K. has to answer to the Rhine Valley District Court. He is accused of having sex with a minor and beating a man.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Between 2014 and 2016, Angelo K. allegedly sexually assaulted a then 11-year-old girl.

He is also alleged to have assaulted a man in 2018.

As the case dates back several years and neither the accused nor the victim can provide precise details, the evidence is difficult to interpret.

Angelo K. is acquitted of sexual assault, but must serve two years in prison for roughhousing and sexual acts with a child. Show more

On Wednesday, 35-year-old Angelo K.* will stand trial in Altstätten, SG. He is charged with multiple sexual acts with children, sexual assault, possession of illegal pornography and assault. All three charges will be heard on Wednesday morning, with the most extensive offense being sexual activity with minors.

In 2015, the then 25-year-old is said to have lived with a family. It was a functional shared flat. Angelo K. had paid the family rent. They were able to put the money to good use.

However, the household included not only the husband, wife and K., but also the later victim, who was twelve years old at the time of the crime.

"That remains our little secret now"

According to the indictment, one night in the summer or fall of 2014, the accused allegedly came into the room of the then 11.5-year-old girl. As Angelo K. was unable to sleep, he asked her if he could lie in bed with her, to which she replied in the affirmative. Eventually they began to kiss. Angelo K. then lay on top of the girl and had sexual intercourse with her.

Afterwards he told her: "That'll be our little secret now." Numerous other similar situations followed later.

On one occasion, the accused allegedly asked her for anal sex. The victim denied that she did not want to. Angelo K. tried anyway. In court, K. denied ever having anal sex with the victim. He had never attempted it either.

It became clear in court that Angelo K. slept with the victim between 10 and 34 times. During police questioning, the victim testified: "I didn't fight back, I liked him. I just let him do it."

Angelo K. can't find the right words

Angelo K. admits to having had sexual intercourse with the girl. However, he denies having forced her to have anal sex. The judge wants to know how often he had sex. Angelo K. is unable to give a conclusive statement, once speaking of five, then again of eight times.

According to the victim, it was several times a week over the period from summer 2015 to early 2016. Neither the public prosecutor, the defense or the defendant's lawyer can say from the files exactly how and when the sexual acts took place.

Angelo K. blames his behavior on the past: "I had a difficult youth and childhood. We moved again and again." He keeps faltering: "I'm very nervous and I'm very sorry about what happened." He had never acted against the girl's wishes.

Fight in the parking lot

Angelo K. is then questioned about the pornographic content on his cell phone. K. says: "I confess and agree if the material and the cell phone are destroyed," and adds: "For whatever reason I did it."

A brawl also becomes an issue in court. In 2018, Angelo K. is said to have been out with two friends. They stopped in a parking lot when a third person came along. This person wanted to settle an issue with Angelo K. that had happened weeks earlier in a pub. K. replied that it was all right and that they could look past it. Moments later, a fight broke out.

The judge wants to know how the blows came about. K. says: "After the conversation with the man, I turned to my friend. Then I suddenly heard from my second friend that the man had a knife. I hit him out of instinct."

Was Angelo K. a Hells Angels member?

The public prosecutor is demanding a prison sentence of 12 months and two years probation. In addition, damages and compensation of 100,000 francs are to be paid. The private prosecution is also demanding a five-year ban on contact with the victim. The accused should also be banned from working for 10 years.

The public prosecutor says: "Under current law, it would not be considered sexual assault, but rape."

The victim's lawyer describes the crime as abuse and says that the accused acted out of selfishness. "You have to give Angelo K. credit for reporting himself. But he did so years later."

The girl had been bullied at school. Her parents had also insulted her. There had also been threats from the Hells Angels. The accused and the victim's parents are said to have frequented so-called "underground clubs" and also had contact with the group, according to the lawyer. "My client was told by her parents that if she went to the police, the Hells would burn down the house."

The attack would have been a fun case

The defense lawyer pleaded for an acquittal on the charge of sexual assault. For the sexual act against a child and the attack in 2018, the lawyer is demanding two years in prison and 20,000 francs in compensation. "My client confesses and he knows that it's a bad thing that he did."

However, the crime was committed a long time ago and the accused has already proven that he can reform. "He has paid off his debts, transferred 10,000 francs to the victim as an advance payment and has not sought any contact with the victim."

After several hours of deliberation, Angelo K. is acquitted of sexual assault, but convicted of sexual acts with a child and roughhousing. Angelo K. receives a prison sentence of 24 months, after which he is on probation for three years. He must pay an additional 60 daily rates of CHF 170 each as a fine. The accused must also pay the victim 20,000 francs in compensation.

*Name known to the editors