A 51-year-old man was attacked and seriously injured by two strangers in Bremgarten early on Friday morning. The police believe it was an attempted robbery and are looking for witnesses.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 51-year-old man was attacked with pepper spray in Bremgarten on Friday morning and beaten until he was ready for hospitalization.

The perpetrators fled without any loot, although they hit the victim with an object.

The Aargau cantonal police believe it was an attempted robbery and are appealing for information from the public. Show more

The attack occurred on Friday, shortly after seven o'clock in the morning, on Birrenbergstrasse in Bremgarten. The 51-year-old had just left the underground parking garage of his apartment building and was walking to his car when he was approached by a stranger.

He suddenly sprayed the man with pepper spray. Shortly afterwards, a second perpetrator arrived and hit the victim with an object. Both men then fled without having made any loot.

The injured man screamed for help and was able to alert the police himself. Emergency services found him seriously injured and called for an ambulance. The man was taken to hospital with broken bones in his arm and leg as well as head injuries.

Police searching for suspects

Several patrols from the Aargau cantonal police immediately launched a manhunt. However, the suspects have not yet been caught.

According to the police, one of the suspects is about 170 centimeters tall, light-skinned, slim and has dark blond hair. He spoke German with an accent and was wearing dark trousers and a beige jacket. The second man is around 185 to 190 centimeters tall, dark-skinned, slim, wore a cap and was dressed in dark clothing.

According to initial findings, the police believe that it was an attempted robbery. The criminal investigation department in Baden is asking anyone who has made observations to get in touch.