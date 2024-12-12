According to witnesses, the man behaved suspiciously. (archive pictures) sda

A 25-year-old Swiss man was arrested in Zurich on Thursday morning after he was suspected of attacking Jewish people at a synagogue.

Police are investigating the man's links to other recent attacks on Jewish people in Zurich's Kreis 3 district.

The alleged perpetrator has been classified as mentally disturbed and has been taken into medical care. Show more

On Thursday morning, the Zurich city police arrested a 25-year-old man. He is suspected of assaulting Jewish people near the synagogue on Erikastrasse in Zurich. This was reported by the Zurich city police in a press release.

The police were informed shortly after 7 a.m. about a man who was acting suspiciously in the vicinity of the synagogue. A patrol car crew was able to stop and control the man. A stabbing weapon was seized from him, whereupon he was arrested for further investigation.

During the investigation, the police received a report that a 14-year-old Jewish youth had been beaten and slightly injured by a stranger in the early morning. Investigations revealed that the arrested man was presumably responsible for this act.

Further incidents under suspicion

There have already been several reports of attacks on Jewish people in District 3 in recent days. The police are now investigating whether the 25-year-old is also responsible for these incidents.

The suspect, a Swiss national, was classified as mentally unstable and was taken into medical care after his arrest. Investigations into the exact circumstances and possible further acts are ongoing.

The incidents have caused concern in the Jewish community and among the authorities. Security measures around the synagogue and other Jewish institutions have been tightened. The Zurich city police are calling on people to report any suspicious observations immediately.