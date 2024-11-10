Police officers and employees of the forensic institute are on duty in this building in Zurich Wiedikon. blue News

A man was allegedly attacked with an axe in Zurich on Sunday night. The man was taken to hospital seriously injured. Eyewitnesses report a police operation at the scene.

The injured victim was taken to hospital and the perpetrator fled the scene.

A few hours later, the cantonal police caught the perpetrator, as announced by the city police. Show more

According to police reports, a man attacked a 41-year-old man with a slashing weapon on Zurich's Staffelstrasse near Giesshübel station early on Sunday morning. The man was taken to hospital at 7 a.m., police said.

According to "20 Minuten", the victim is an employee of a food business on Staffelstrasse and had just finished his shift. He was attacked and injured by a man with an axe in the stairwell and outside. A person familiar with the incident told the newspaper that it looked like a targeted attack.

A colleague then took the injured man to hospital.

Cantonal police have arrested the perpetrator

The Zurich city police reported that the cantonal police arrested the perpetrator, a 45-year-old Italian, a few hours later.

A police car and a van from the forensic institute FOR were parked in front of the building in Zurich's Wiedikon district on Sunday afternoon, as blue News also reported.

The FOR carries out scientific and technical investigations on behalf of the Zurich city and cantonal police, such as securing evidence after crimes.

The Zurich Public Prosecutor's Office I for Serious Violent Crime has taken over the investigation.