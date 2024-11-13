The cantonal police arrested a man on Wednesday. Symbolbild: Keystone

A child was seriously injured by a man at a bus stop in Samnaun GR. The incident occurred early on Wednesday morning and the child required emergency medical treatment.

On Wednesday morning, a serious incident occurred in Samnaun GR in which a 52-year-old man attacked a child with an object at a bus stop. The child suffered serious head injuries and was initially taken to a nearby doctor's surgery to receive emergency medical treatment. He was then flown by Rega to the Graubünden Cantonal Hospital in Chur.

After the attack, the man returned to his house and informed the police about the crime. The Graubünden cantonal police announced that the man was arrested at 11.30 a.m. without resistance.

Police measures and legal action

The public prosecutor's office has initiated proceedings against the man. The Care Team Grischun was called in to support the persons concerned.

