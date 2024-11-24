A man has attacked several people in Schaffhausen. sda

On Sunday morning, a man was arrested for allegedly assaulting four people, including two children, and injuring some of them.

Lea Oetiker

The police in Schaffhausen received a call at 9.40 a.m. that a man had assaulted a woman for no apparent reason at a petrol station on Hochstrasse in the town of Schaffhausen.

After a witness tried to stop the man, the alleged 25-year-old perpetrator - according to current information - fled along Finsterwaldstrasse in the direction of Wiesenweg.

There he is said to have indiscriminately hit two children. The children were injured and had to be taken to hospital by ambulance. The Schaffhausen police managed to arrest the man shortly after the crime.

The exact course of events and the background to the crime are the subject of ongoing investigations.