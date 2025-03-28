Large-scale police operation underwayMan attacks wife and other people in Wetzikon ZH
A large-scale police operation is underway in Wetzikon ZH. The background is currently unclear.
A major police operation is currently underway in Wetzikon ZH. This is according to the newspaper "Blick", citing a reader reporter.
According to the Zurich cantonal police, a man has committed an act of violence against his wife and two other people. A girl (14) was among the injured. It is unclear how seriously the people involved were injured.
No further information is currently being released.
Note: An initial version stated that the girl was 11 years old. The cantonal police have since corrected this to 14 years old. blue News has updated the text.