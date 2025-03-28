  1. Residential Customers
Large-scale police operation underway Man attacks wife and other people in Wetzikon ZH

Sven Ziegler

28.3.2025

Forensics are also on the scene in Wetzikon ZH.
BRK News

A large-scale police operation is underway in Wetzikon ZH. The background is currently unclear.

28.03.2025, 11:04

28.03.2025, 14:51

A major police operation is currently underway in Wetzikon ZH. This is according to the newspaper "Blick", citing a reader reporter.

According to the Zurich cantonal police, a man has committed an act of violence against his wife and two other people. A girl (14) was among the injured. It is unclear how seriously the people involved were injured.

No further information is currently being released.

Note: An initial version stated that the girl was 11 years old. The cantonal police have since corrected this to 14 years old. blue News has updated the text.

The high-rise building in Wetzikon ZH is cordoned off.
BRK News

More on blue News shortly.