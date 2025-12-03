A brutal attack took place on Steinackerstrasse in Urdorf ZH. Keystone SDA

A 28-year-old man has to answer to the Dietikon district court for allegedly attacking a boy he didn't know at all in March 2024. According to the indictment, he grabbed the 12-year-old in a drugged state and hit his head several times against a wooden cover.

A 28-year-old man is on trial today (Wednesday) in Dietikon ZH district court for a brutal attack on a 12-year-old boy. In a drunken stupor, he is said to have grabbed the stranger and hit his head several times against a wall.

The public prosecutor's office accuses the Swiss man of attempted murder, as can be seen from the indictment. The crime took place on March 8, 2024 in Urdorf ZH, in the middle of the street. According to the indictment, the accused hit the victim's head four times against the wooden cover of a pallet frame. The 12-year-old suffered severe traumatic brain injury. A few minutes after the crime, the accused was arrested.

The victim had to remain hospitalized in the children's hospital for months. The indictment lists various bleedings and fractures to the head. According to the indictment, the then 12-year-old still suffers from the consequences to this day.

It is unclear why the 28-year-old attacked the 12-year-old of all people. However, he was in a psychotic state of intoxication, triggered by liquid LSD, according to the public prosecutor's office.

Not the first incident

He apparently took LSD more often. On that day, he had taken liquid LSD for the first time. However, the man should have known that he could be put into an aggressive psychotic state under the influence of LSD, especially if he changed the amount taken. The indictment lists two incidents, one of which involved the man attacking police officers.

The public prosecutor's office leaves open how exactly the crime is to be assessed. In addition to the charge of attempted murder, it also mentions the possibility of negligent grievous bodily harm or committing an act of self-inflicted insanity. What they all have in common is that the 28-year-old must have been aware of the possible negative consequences of consumption. The sentence would vary depending on the assessment.

The accused is already serving an early sentence. How his defense lawyer assesses the crime will be revealed at the trial.