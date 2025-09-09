The man only allowed himself to be arrested if he resisted. (symbolic image) sda

A brutal attack took place in Buchs SG on Monday evening. A 34-year-old man punched a 27-year-old woman. The police were only able to arrest the perpetrator after fierce resistance.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Buchs, a 34-year-old man attacked a woman in the street and injured her with punches.

The St. Gallen cantonal police arrested the man after massive resistance.

Investigators are currently assuming a case of domestic violence. Show more

There was a violent outbreak of violence in Buchs SG on Monday evening. The St. Gallen cantonal police were alerted shortly after 8 pm: A man was attacking a woman on St. Gallerstrasse.

When the patrols arrived, the 34-year-old had already stopped beating her. Nevertheless, he put up considerable resistance when the officers tried to arrest him. The officers only managed to overpower the man and take him into custody after massive resistance.

The 27-year-old woman suffered undetermined injuries and had to be taken to hospital by the ambulance service.

According to the police, the case is being investigated under the direction of the public prosecutor's office. Investigators are currently assuming that it is a case of domestic violence that escalated on the street.