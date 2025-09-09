There was a violent outbreak of violence in Buchs SG on Monday evening. The St. Gallen cantonal police were alerted shortly after 8 pm: A man was attacking a woman on St. Gallerstrasse.
When the patrols arrived, the 34-year-old had already stopped beating her. Nevertheless, he put up considerable resistance when the officers tried to arrest him. The officers only managed to overpower the man and take him into custody after massive resistance.
The 27-year-old woman suffered undetermined injuries and had to be taken to hospital by the ambulance service.
According to the police, the case is being investigated under the direction of the public prosecutor's office. Investigators are currently assuming that it is a case of domestic violence that escalated on the street.