The police in the canton of Zurich have arrested the man. sda

Just a few hours after the publication of an unpixelated mugshot, the Zurich cantonal police arrested a suspected perpetrator of violence. The 19-year-old Swiss national is said to have been involved in a brutal attack on a 42-year-old man in Effretikon.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following a new appeal for witnesses, the Zurich cantonal police have arrested another suspect.

The 19-year-old Swiss national is said to have been involved in a brutal attack on a 42-year-old man in Effretikon.

The victim was chased, knocked down and further attacked on the ground in August 2025. Show more

The publication of an unpixelated mugshot quickly led to success in Effretikon. According to the Zurich cantonal police, the wanted suspect was arrested just a few hours after the public appeal for witnesses.

The arrested man is a 19-year-old Swiss national. He is alleged to have been involved in a serious assault on a 42-year-old man that occurred in the early morning of August 31, 2025.

According to the investigation so far, the victim was followed by several men at Effretikon station. The situation finally escalated in front of Raiffeisenbank on Bahnhofstrasse.

The perpetrators are said to have hit the man several times with their fists. After the 42-year-old fell to the ground, they repeatedly kicked his body and head, according to the police. The victim suffered serious injuries as a result.

Investigators had already identified and arrested two suspects: a 21-year-old Afghan and a 17-year-old Swiss.

As an initial appeal for witnesses had failed to yield any decisive information, the police published an unpixelated picture of the third suspect on Tuesday. Shortly afterwards, the handcuffs clicked.

Following police questioning, the 19-year-old must now answer to the public prosecutor's office.