The police are currently looking for this man. Kapo ZH

Following a brutal attack on a 42-year-old man in Effretikon, the Zurich cantonal police have now published an unpixelated mugshot of a suspected perpetrator. Two suspects are already in custody - a third man is still being sought.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following a serious violent attack in Effretikon, the Zurich police are publicly searching for a third suspected perpetrator.

According to investigators, the victim was pursued, knocked down and further attacked on the ground.

Two suspects have already been arrested, but so far there have been no leads on the third man. Show more

Following a serious violent attack in Effretikon, the Zurich cantonal police have published an unpixelated mugshot of a man suspected of being involved. This was ordered by the public prosecutor's office after earlier appeals for witnesses were unsuccessful.

According to the investigation, the crime took place in the early morning of August 31, 2025, when a 42-year-old man is said to have been pursued at Effretikon train station. A short time later, he was attacked by several men outside a bank branch on Bahnhofstrasse.

According to the information available so far, the perpetrators beat the victim with their fists. When the man went to the ground, they are said to have kicked his body and head several times. The 42-year-old suffered serious injuries as a result.

Investigations continue

Investigations have since been ongoing at the Public Prosecutor's Office I for Serious Violent Crime and the Lake/Oberland Youth Prosecutor's Office. According to the police, a 21-year-old Afghan national and a 17-year-old Swiss national have already been identified and arrested.

Investigators were able to secure images of a third man suspected of being involved. However, according to the police, an initial public appeal for witnesses in April 2026 did not provide any decisive clues as to the identity of the wanted man. The public prosecutor's office has therefore now decided to publish the unpixelated photo.

The Zurich cantonal police are still appealing for information from the public. Anyone who can provide information about the crime or the wanted person should contact the authorities.