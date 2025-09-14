During excavation work in a garden on Saturday in Lyss BE, a man fell into a clay pit and was buried. He could only be recovered dead, as reported by the Bern cantonal police on Sunday.
The accident occurred on Kirchenfeldstrasse shortly before midday. Third parties and the Lyss fire department, which was immediately called out, had initiated rescue operations after the man fell, but were unsuccessful, it added.
The deceased has not yet been formally identified. The Bernese Jura-Seeland public prosecutor's office and the police have launched an investigation to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident.