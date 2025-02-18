A bizarre case involving an exclusive luxury sports car went all the way to the Federal Supreme Court. (symbolic image) Picture: sda

An exclusive luxury sports car has sparked a huge row in Zug. A curious legal dispute arose in which even the courts disagree.

Gianluca Reucher

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man wanted to purchase an exclusive luxury sports car through several people, which he would not actually have received from the manufacturer.

Although the man did not have the required special status, he still got his dream car directly from the manufacturer.

The other people involved on behalf of the man were the ones who suffered. They went to court and ended up making a loss. Show more

Many people dream of a luxury sports car that perfectly meets the customer's expectations. But even those who actually have the necessary money at their disposal often don't have easy access to such a vehicle. This is because many manufacturers of such cars only sell to selected customers - and a man who paid almost half a million francs for his dream was not really one of them.

One manufacturer of luxury cars, which is not specified in the court rulings, produces a maximum of 10,000 vehicles a year worldwide. Some of these are only sold to a select group of people who already own a car of the brand. However, as this did not apply to a man who really wanted to afford the expensive fun, he thought of another way - and thus sparked a bizarre legal dispute that began in Zug and went all the way to the Federal Supreme Court.

Manufacturer suddenly refuses to deliver the luxury car

Events took a turn for the worse: as the man was unable to obtain the exclusive sports car directly from the manufacturer, he commissioned Mr. B.* to procure the vehicle. However, Mr. B. turned to another person to make contact with a car dealer in Zug, who was finally able to get hold of the car. It is not clear from the court rulings why it had to be so complicated.

In any case, at the beginning of 2019, the car manufacturer concluded a purchase agreement with Mr. B. for the car the man wanted. The price: 430,000 francs. The contract between the dealer and Mr. B. also included a confidentiality clause stipulating that neither of them were allowed to tell anyone about the deal.

However, when the desired car was produced by the manufacturer, the latter suddenly refused to deliver the car to the Zug dealer. This is because, as the court rulings show, the original client, i.e. the man who ultimately wanted the luxury car, had informed the manufacturer in the meantime that he could obtain the car via another route.

The manufacturer found out about the dubious deal and no longer wanted to deliver the car to the Zug dealer. Instead, the man received the sports car directly from the manufacturer, even though he was not one of the chosen few. Happy ending? Not quite.

Federal court finds commissioned gentlemen partly to blame

Although the man actually got his luxury car in the end and should be pretty happy, the same cannot be said for the Zug car dealer and Mr. B. They argued with the arbitration authorities and the cantonal court all the way to the Federal Supreme Court.

The dispute was about who had breached the confidentiality clause in the contract and about money refunds. After all, Mr. B. had already paid the Zug car dealer and demanded almost 89,000 francs back. The dealer in turn wanted CHF 300,000 from Mr. B., as he had allegedly leaked the secret contract.

The Zug dealer argued in court that Mr. B. had informed his client about the contract. He defended himself by arguing that the car had not been delivered, that he had therefore withdrawn from the contract and that it would therefore have been legitimate to communicate with his client.

Courts in a quandary

The conciliation authority came to no conclusion, the cantonal court ruled in favor of Mr. B. that the Zug dealer should have paid him back the money. In addition, he was granted legal recourse in the amount of CHF 79,000.

The High Court took a slightly different view and found Mr. B. to be partly to blame, which is why he could only demand CHF 30,000. He appealed against this to the Federal Supreme Court.

However, as the recently published ruling now states, the highest court also considers Mr. B. to be partially responsible. He should at least have bound his client to secrecy. So it remains the same: the Zug dealer must pay back 30,000 francs. In the end, it's a losing deal for both sides - only the client has his luxury car and his will.

*Name invented for reasons of comprehension.