A major dispute has broken out over the parking lot. Symbolic image: sda

A man from eastern Switzerland has bought a plot of land with visitor parking spaces in Hünenberg ZG - and wants to sell it to residents for 250,000 francs. They call it a threat and reject the offer.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man from eastern Switzerland acquires a plot of land with visitor parking spaces in Hünenberg.

He offers to buy it for 250,000 francs - otherwise he threatens to ban it.

The residents refuse and accuse him of aggressive behavior. Show more

In Rebenweg in Hünenberg ZG, neighbourly relations have long been good. But since the beginning of June, a new landowner has been causing tensions.

As reported by theZuger Zeitung newspaper, the man from the canton of St. Gallen bought a small plot of land with four and a half visitor parking spaces at the beginning of 2025. For years, these were occasionally used as regular parking spaces by local residents.

Shortly after the acquisition, the new owner sent letters to residents - with the subject line "Avoid possible legal escalation". In these letters, he issued an "unequivocal ban on parking" and at the same time offered to sell the plot. Price: 250,000 francs.

He set a deadline of nine days for acceptance. Otherwise, he wanted to obtain a parking ban from the court and have fines imposed. A local resident described the amount demanded as "beyond good and evil".

Previous offer significantly cheaper

The plot was previously abandoned after the construction company that had built the development was dissolved. At the time, the residents could have taken over the plot for around CHF 10,000, but decided against it - partly on the advice of the land registry.

Although the new owner lives in eastern Switzerland, he turned up on site himself to check parked vehicles, according to a local resident. He had previously announced that he would have a representative carry out weekly checks.

In a reply, a resident accused the man of not striving for the kind of respectful neighborly relationship that is customary in Hünenberg. The residents agree not to buy the plot - unless the price is at the previous level.

The owner did not comment to the "Zuger Zeitung".