The ESAF attracted thousands of visitors to Glarus. An attempted sexual offense took place. Archivbild: Keystone

A 46-year-old woman was attacked by a stranger at the ESAF in Mollis GL. The perpetrator attempted to rape her.

Dominik Müller

An attempted sexual offense took place in Mollis GL in the early morning of 1 September. At around 4.30 a.m., a 46-year-old woman was followed from the ESAF grounds to Kanalstrasse by an unknown man, according to a statement from the Glarus cantonal police.

There, the perpetrator attacked the woman and attempted to rape her. The Glarus cantonal police have started an investigation and are asking anyone who can provide information about the incident or the unknown man to get in touch.