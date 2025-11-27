On Wednesday afternoon, a snowshoe hiker collapsed in the partially frozen Lago Bianco at the Bernina Hospiz. At around 5 p.m., a Rhaetian Railway driver noticed a hole in the ice and objects lying in it. He immediately alerted the rescue services.
A Rega crew located the spot from the air and discovered the person floating in the water. The man was winched out of the lake, while the emergency services immediately began resuscitation measures. However, the emergency doctor was only able to determine that the 66-year-old had died.
