The man broke into the ice cover of Lago Bianco. Kapo GR

A man broke into the partially frozen Lago Bianco at the Bernina Hospice on Wednesday afternoon. Rescue workers rescued the 66-year-old with the Rega hoist, but all help came too late for him.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A train driver noticed a hole in the ice and alerted the rescue services.

Rega found the injured man and tried to resuscitate him.

The 66-year-old died at the scene; the police are investigating the circumstances. Show more

On Wednesday afternoon, a snowshoe hiker collapsed in the partially frozen Lago Bianco at the Bernina Hospiz. At around 5 p.m., a Rhaetian Railway driver noticed a hole in the ice and objects lying in it. He immediately alerted the rescue services.

A Rega crew located the spot from the air and discovered the person floating in the water. The man was winched out of the lake, while the emergency services immediately began resuscitation measures. However, the emergency doctor was only able to determine that the 66-year-old had died.

It is currently unclear how the burglary occurred. The cantonal police of Graubünden and the public prosecutor's office have opened an investigation.