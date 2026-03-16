Although the car was badly damaged, the man drove on. Picture: Kapo SZ

A drunk driver causes a spectacular accident in Küssnacht am Rigi SZ. After the crash, the man initially drove on, turned around across a restricted area and returned to the scene of the accident to collect car parts. He did not inform the police. He will now be asked to pay for this.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 26-year-old Croatian caused an accident in Küssnacht am Rigi with a blood alcohol level of at least 1.97 and damaged a speed sign.

After the crash, he drove on, turned over a restricted area and collected parts of his car at the scene of the accident.

The public prosecutor's office sentenced him to a conditional fine and a fine of CHF 6,000 for driving while unfit to drive, among other things. Show more

A 26-year-old man crashed a car in Küssnacht am Rigi SZ in June 2025 while heavily intoxicated and then drove on. According to a penalty order issued by the public prosecutor's office in Schwyz, the Bosnian-born Croatian was driving a vehicle that did not belong to him with a blood alcohol level of at least 1.97 per mille.

Shortly after the traffic circle in the village center, the man lost control of the car. He leaves the road and ends up on the grassy central reservation. There he collides with a speed sign, which is bent over and damaged.

The vehicle also suffers considerable damage. According to the public prosecutor's office, the front end is dented, the windshield is broken and three of the four tires have a flat tire after the crash.

Broken car parked at barbecue area

Despite the badly damaged car, the man continues his journey, as the penalty order further states. Initially, he continued driving in the opposite lane before getting back into the right lane after 50 meters.

Shortly after a junction on the expressway that runs through Küssnacht am Rigi, the man decides to turn around, according to the penalty order. To do so, he drives over a restricted area. He then returns to the scene of the accident. There he gets out and collects small parts of his car that were left on the road after the collision.

He then gets back into the damaged vehicle and drives on through the town until he parks the car at a barbecue area.

The man does not inform the police or the owner of the car about the accident. "Instead, the accused knowingly and deliberately drove away from the scene of the accident," the public prosecutor's office states in the penalty order.

However, the accident was observed by a third party, who immediately informed the police. Thanks to this report, after a manhunt the emergency services were finally able to locate and check the suspected driver at the vehicle owner's address in Immensee SZ. How exactly the man drove the several kilometers from the barbecue area to Immensee is not clear from the penalty order.

Man convicted of several offenses

The man was convicted of several offenses. These included intentional driving while unfit to drive, attempting to thwart measures to determine his fitness to drive, failure to observe a restricted area, conduct in breach of duty after an accident and driving a vehicle that was not safe to operate. He was also convicted of a violation of the Narcotics Act because he had consumed cocaine before the accident.

The public prosecutor's office imposed a conditional fine of 140 daily rates of CHF 140 each for the numerous offenses. The penalty is only due if the man reoffends within two years.

He must also pay a fine of 6,000 francs. If this is not paid, he faces 52 days' imprisonment. The convicted man must also pay the procedural costs of 3268 francs.

This brings the total fine and costs to 9868 francs. The man must pay these within 30 days. The penalty order is legally binding.