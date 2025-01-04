A man drives into a tree stump in Zofingen AG on Friday evening. The car ends up on its roof as a result. Kantonspolizei Aargau

A man drives into a tree stump in Zofingen AG on Friday evening. The car subsequently ends up on its roof.

Sven Ziegler

A motorist lost control of his vehicle and collided with a tree stump. The car came to a standstill on its roof.

The accident occurred on Friday shortly before 6 p.m. on the Bottenwilerstrasse between Zofingen and Bottenwil AG, according to the Aargau cantonal police. A 30-year-old motorist was driving towards Bottenwil on the slightly snow-covered out-of-town stretch of road.

On a left-hand bend, he lost control of his vehicle for unknown reasons and left the road. The vehicle collided with a tree stump and overturned. As a result, the Ford came to a standstill on its roof.

The ambulance that was called took the driver to hospital for a check-up. The vehicle was a total loss.

The Aargau cantonal police have launched an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the accident.