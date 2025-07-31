Serafe can decide for itself whether a payment order can be enforced. Image: sda

He didn't want to hear or see and certainly didn't want to pay: A Swiss man fought tooth and nail against the radio and TV fee. But the Federal Administrative Court turned him down.

A Swiss citizen did not want to pay the radio and television fee - now the Federal Administrative Court has rejected his appeal. The man is left with a debt of over 1,300 francs. He also has to pay CHF 1,000 in court costs.

The man had refused to pay the so-called household fee for the years 2019 to 2022. The total amount was 1354.60 Swiss francs.

His reasoning: he has neither a radio nor a television - and the content of the SRG broadcasts also annoys him. In his opinion, these were one-sided and not independent. He even spoke of a "conspiracy" between the authorities, the courts and the business community.

Man could have saved himself the costs

He cited the Federal Administrative Court, to which he had submitted his complaint, as an example. The court is paid by the federal government - just like Serafe, the company that collects the fees.

The court was not convinced. In its ruling under case number A-4129/2024 from July 17, it clearly states: The radio and TV fee is owed regardless of whether you own a device or not.

The rule has applied since 2019: every household must pay. Technological change makes it difficult to clearly define reception devices - which is why the device-independent fee has been laid down in law.

An "opting out" - i.e. an exemption upon request - would have been possible until the end of 2023 if someone could credibly demonstrate that there is actually no device in the household. However, the man never submitted such an application.

Legal proposal: Serafe may act like an authority

He was also particularly upset that Serafe - a private company - was able to overturn the legal proposal in his debt enforcement proceedings. Normally, a creditor would have to go to court in such a case. However, because Serafe is acting on behalf of the federal government, it is exceptionally allowed to do so itself. This is permitted by law, the court emphasized.

The court - chaired by a member of the SVP - recognized that this could appear to be a conflict of interest. However, it stated that this was the intention of the legislator and confirmed by the Federal Supreme Court. Moreover, the man had had the opportunity to defend himself legally - which he had done.

As a result, the claim for CHF 1,319.60 plus CHF 35 in reminder and collection fees remains in place. If the man does not pay, he is threatened with seizure. The 1,000 francs he had to pay in advance to go to court are also gone.

The judgment is not yet legally binding. The man has 30 days to appeal against it to the Federal Supreme Court in Lucerne. It remains to be seen whether he will do so.

