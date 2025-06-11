The unobstructed view of Lake Zurich is at the origin of a legal dispute between neighbors. Symbolbild: Keystone

He wanted to prevent the construction of a new building - and demanded a six-figure sum to do so. The son of a long-standing homeowner on Lake Zurich was convicted of blackmail by the Horgen district court.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The son of a homeowner demanded 165,000 Swiss francs from a real estate company in order to withdraw a building appeal against a new construction project on Lake Zurich.

The District Court of Horgen sentenced him to a conditional prison sentence of twelve months for blackmail and ordered him to repay the amount and pay a fine.

The verdict is not yet final, but the new building has since been completed and occupied. Show more

A dispute between neighbors on Lake Zurich leads to a verdict. The son of a homeowner demanded 165,000 francs from a real estate company to withdraw a building appeal that was blocking the construction of a new building. The Horgen district court has now sentenced him to a conditional prison sentence of twelve months for blackmail, as reported by the "Zürichsee Zeitung" newspaper.

The senior citizen, who has lived in her house for over fifty years, feared losing her view of the lake when a real estate company acquired the neighboring property and planned a new building. The homeowner's son filed an appeal against the construction project after having it reviewed by a construction lawyer. The appeal led to considerable delays and costs for the builders.

The builders initially offered the senior citizen CHF 20,000 to withdraw the appeal, which the son rejected as insufficient. Instead, he demanded 165,000 francs. The real estate company finally paid, but filed a complaint two years later. The public prosecutor's office then brought charges of extortion.

Unusually high demand

According to the public prosecutor, the appeal was misused as a means of pressure to force the builders to make a payment. According to the "Zürichsee Zeitung", the real estate company's lawyer explained that such demands far exceed the usual compensation for inconvenience. The defense, on the other hand, argued that the real estate company itself had brought the payment into play.

The court found the man guilty and sentenced him to twelve months' imprisonment with a probationary period of two years and a fine of CHF 3,000. He must also pay back the CHF 165,000 plus interest. The verdict is not yet final. The new building has now been completed and is occupied.

