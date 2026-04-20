A masseuse from Aargau sentenced: She took advantage of a cognitively impaired customer during a massage and collected a total of CHF 1770 instead of CHF 200. (Archive image) Patrick Pleul/dpa

A masseuse in Aargau has been convicted of usury. She allegedly took financial advantage of a man with cognitive impairment during a massage and charged him far too much.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A masseuse in Aargau has been convicted of usury.

She allegedly took financial advantage of a man with cognitive impairment.

In the end, 200 francs became 1770 francs. Show more

In Aargau, a masseuse has been convicted of usury after she took financial advantage of a man with cognitive impairment. The man, in his mid-40s, had arranged a massage for 200 francs via WhatsApp shortly before Christmas, according to theAargauer Zeitungnewspaper.

He initially paid the agreed amount in cash on site. Because the treatment did not lead to the desired result, the woman repeatedly demanded additional payments for allegedly more intensive services. First she increased the price by 570 francs, then she demanded a further 500 francs twice. In total, the man paid 1770 francs for around two hours.

According to the public prosecutor, the accused knew that her demands were well above the usual price level. At the same time, she was aware that the man was unable to properly assess the situation due to his cognitive impairment, but she nevertheless took advantage of this, the newspaper continues.

The masseuse was sentenced to a conditional fine of CHF 5,100 and a fine of CHF 850. She must also repay the injured party CHF 1,570 and pay legal costs of CHF 800. Further claims were referred to civil proceedings.