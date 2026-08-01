A man died in a fire in Ittigen, in the canton of Bern. Firefighters initially found the man unconscious in the stairwell, but he later died at the hospital.

The fire broke out in an apartment on one of the upper floors of the apartment building. The apartment shows clear signs of soot damage following the fire.

Here's what it's all about A man died in a fire in Ittigen, in the canton of Bern.

He had initially been found unconscious by the fire department in the stairwell of the affected building.

Three people were taken to the hospital with suspected carbon monoxide poisoning. Summary created with

A man died Saturday in a fire in Ittigen, in the canton of Bern. Firefighters initially found him unconscious in the stairwell of the building, but he later died at the hospital. The other residents were able to escape on their own.

The Bern Cantonal Police reported that the fire was reported to them at around 5:40 a.m. According to the report, the fire on the third floor of the residential building was quickly brought under control and extinguished. Three people were taken to the hospital with suspected smoke inhalation.

The apartment where the fire broke out was severely damaged, but the other apartments in the building were spared. The cause of the fire is now being investigated.