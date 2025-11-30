A fatal accident occurred in a residential area in Schlieren ZH. Kantonspolizei Zürich

A passenger suffered life-threatening injuries in a car accident in Schlieren ZH on Sunday night. The driver turned himself in after initially fleeing the scene. Another passenger is on the run.

Dominik Müller

Shortly before midnight, at 11.30 p.m. on Saturday, a man was driving a car with over 500 hp from Engstringerstrasse into Grabenstrasse in Schlieren ZH. After a right-hand bend, he lost control of his vehicle and drove off the road on the right-hand side, the Zurich cantonal police wrote in a statement.

He knocked over a street light, scraped past a tree and crashed head-on into the front of a house. His passenger, a 39-year-old North Macedonian, sustained life-threatening injuries in the collision and had to be taken to hospital by the Limmattal Hospital Ambulance Service.

The driver, a presumably 39-year-old North Macedonian and a currently unknown passenger fled the scene, leaving the seriously injured man behind without rendering assistance.

Passenger dies, driver surrenders

The Zurich cantonal police, together with the Zurich-Sihl public prosecutor's office, have begun an investigation. Based on the evidence at the scene, the police assume that the driver was driving at a significantly excessive speed through the 30 km/h zone of the neighborhood street.

Shortly before 12 noon, the wanted driver handed himself in to the Zurich cantonal police. The investigation into the unknown female passenger is still ongoing. The passenger succumbed to his serious injuries in hospital early Sunday afternoon.