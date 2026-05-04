A fatal accident occurred at Bellinzona railroad station. sda

A tragic accident shakes Ticino: a man dies at Bellinzona station after being electrocuted by a railroad line. The circumstances are still unclear.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man died in an accident at Bellinzona railroad station on Sunday evening.

He suffered an electric shock from the contact line of the train.

The exact cause is unclear and the investigation is ongoing. Show more

A fatal accident occurred at Bellinzona railroad station on Sunday evening. According to the Ticino cantonal police, the incident occurred shortly before 9.45 pm.

A man suffered an electric shock from the contact line of the train. The force of the electrical discharge caused such serious injuries that all help came too late. The emergency services were only able to determine the man's death at the scene.

In addition to the cantonal police, forces from the Bellinzona municipal police, the transport police and the fire department and rescue services from Croce Verde Bellinzona were also deployed.

The exact circumstances of the accident are still unclear. The authorities have launched an investigation to clarify the course of events. Formal identification of the victim is also still pending.