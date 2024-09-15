According to a statement from the Zurich city police, two passers-by first jumped into the river and searched for the man. Shortly afterwards, the divers continued the search underwater.
The exact circumstances and cause of death are now being investigated by the Zurich city police, the Zurich Institute of Forensic Medicine and the responsible public prosecutor's office. The incident occurred on Limmatquai just before the Mühlesteg.
The police received a report that a man had jumped into the Limmat and never reappeared.