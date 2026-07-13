A man died in a swimming accident on Lake Neuchâtel. The 40-year-old got into trouble while swimming; despite receiving prompt assistance, he later died in the hospital.

A man in his 40s died after a swimming accident in Cortaillod, NE, on Lake Neuchâtel. Despite prompt assistance, he could not be saved.

The man got into trouble while swimming in Lake Neuchâtel around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday for reasons that remain unclear, the Neuchâtel Cantonal Police reported on Monday. There were no indications that a third party was involved.

Already unconscious on the shore

Bystanders and an off-duty Neuchâtel police officer rushed to the swimmer's aid and brought him to shore. By then, the man was already unconscious. An ambulance and an emergency medical team provided first aid.

After being medically stabilized, the victim was taken to a university hospital. There, the man succumbed to his injuries over the weekend.