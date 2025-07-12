  1. Residential Customers
"Medical cause" Man dies in car accident in Amriswil in Thurgau

SDA

12.7.2025 - 17:48

The Thurgau cantonal police had to attend an accident in Amriswil. (symbolic image)
The Thurgau cantonal police had to attend an accident in Amriswil. (symbolic image)
Bild: sda

A 90-year-old man has died in a car accident in the canton of Thurgau. The driver crossed into the oncoming lane, probably due to a "medical cause".

Keystone-SDA

12.07.2025, 17:48

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A 90-year-old man died in a car accident in the canton of Thurgau on Saturday morning.
  • The cause was probably a health problem.
  • The man died at the scene of the accident.
Show more

A 90-year-old man died in a car accident in the canton of Thurgau on Saturday morning. According to the police, the accident in Amriswil was caused by a "medical issue".

The driver died at the scene of the accident

The driver was driving towards Sommeri shortly after 10.15 a.m. when his vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane at a junction and collided with a fence, according to the Thurgau cantonal police on Saturday. Despite resuscitation efforts by the emergency services, the man died at the scene of the accident.