A 90-year-old man died in a car accident in the canton of Thurgau on Saturday morning. According to the police, the accident in Amriswil was caused by a "medical issue".
The driver died at the scene of the accident
The driver was driving towards Sommeri shortly after 10.15 a.m. when his vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane at a junction and collided with a fence, according to the Thurgau cantonal police on Saturday. Despite resuscitation efforts by the emergency services, the man died at the scene of the accident.