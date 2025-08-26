The Vaud cantonal police in action. (archive picture) Bild: sda

A 43-year-old Eritrean man has died after an argument on the terrace of a restaurant in Lausanne. An employee of the restaurant was arrested.

A 43-year-old Eritrean man died after an altercation on the terrace of a restaurant in Lausanne last week. An employee of the restaurant has been arrested.

The altercation took place between the victim and several employees shortly after the restaurant closed on Thursday night. It ended with a kick to the victim's face, whereupon the man lost consciousness.

Alleged attacker was arrested

The man died on Saturday at Lausanne Chuv University Hospital as a result of his injuries, a spokesperson for the Vaud public prosecutor's office told the Keystone-SDA news agency on request. He confirmed a report by the newspaper "24 heures".

The alleged attacker was arrested, but was allowed to leave the police building again after being questioned by the public prosecutor. Other employees who were involved in the altercation were questioned as witnesses.

Criminal proceedings were underway. A post-mortem was carried out to determine the exact cause of death.