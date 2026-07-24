A 73-year-old man was killed in a tractor accident in Schwellbrunn, Aargau. The tractor skidded off a slope while the driver was working there and rolled over. It was too late to save the driver.

Here's what it's all about A 73-year-old man was involved in an accident while mulching with his tractor.

The vehicle skidded off the road due to the severe tilt and rolled over.

The man is believed to have been run over by the tractor and suffered fatal injuries. Summary created with

A 73-year-old man was fatally injured when a tractor rolled over on Thursday in Schwellbrunn, Aargau. According to police, the vehicle rolled over on an embankment and came to a stop in a forest.

On Thursday, the Appenzell Ausserrhoden Cantonal Police received a report that a lifeless person and a farm vehicle had been found in rough terrain in Schwellbrunn. Investigations revealed that the man had been operating a tractor on a slope while performing mulching work, according to a press release issued on Friday. Due to the steep incline, the vehicle slipped and rolled over.

"The man is believed to have been struck by the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries," the statement continued. Members of the Eastern Switzerland Alpine Rescue Service recovered the 73-year-old. The exact circumstances of the accident are under investigation.