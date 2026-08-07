A day at the beach on Lake Biel ended tragically. A 50-year-old Swiss man suddenly disappeared underwater. Rescue workers were only able to recover his body.

Fatal Swimming Accident Man disappears beneath the surface of Lake Biel and does not resurface

A 50-year-old Swiss man went missing on Thursday afternoon after a swimming accident in Lake Biel near Tüscherz-Alfermée. Following a search operation, emergency responders were only able to recover his lifeless body from the water.

According to initial findings by the Bern Cantonal Police, two people entered the water shortly before 2:30 p.m. near Strandweg 124. One of the two disappeared underwater for reasons that remain unclear, according to a statement released by the Bern Cantonal Police on Friday.

Extensive search efforts were quickly launched, including the use of a drone and divers from the water police. Nevertheless, the missing Swiss man was found dead. The police have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the accident.