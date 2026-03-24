On Monday evening, the Thurgau cantonal police stopped a 56-year-old man in Frauenfeld - and uncovered several violations in the process.
At around 6.20 p.m., a patrol stopped the driver at Frauenfeld train station. It quickly became clear that the man was unfit to drive. But that wasn't all - he was also driving despite having his license revoked.
From shoplifting to shoplifting
Further investigations revealed a brazen backstory. According to the cantonal police, the man had previously driven his car to two stores in the Frauenfeld area - where he committed shoplifting.
Despite the ongoing revocation of his driver's license, he used the vehicle to get from one theft to the next.
Arrested and charged
The tour ended abruptly for the 56-year-old Belarusian. He was arrested and taken into custody. The police also ordered a blood sample to be taken and a urine sample to be taken.
The man now has to answer to the Frauenfeld public prosecutor's office.