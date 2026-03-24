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Frauenfeld Man jets from one theft to the next while unfit to drive and without ID

Samuel Walder

24.3.2026

The Thurgau police were able to uncover several offenses during a traffic stop.
The Thurgau police were able to uncover several offenses during a traffic stop.
KEYSTONE

A police check in Frauenfeld reveals several offenses: a man was driving while unfit to drive and without a driver's license - and had previously committed shoplifting.

24.03.2026, 10:36

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In Frauenfeld, a 56-year-old man was stopped by the police for driving while unfit and without a driver's license.
  • Investigations show that he had previously driven to two stores by car and committed shoplifting there.
  • The man was arrested and must now answer to the public prosecutor's office.
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On Monday evening, the Thurgau cantonal police stopped a 56-year-old man in Frauenfeld - and uncovered several violations in the process.

At around 6.20 p.m., a patrol stopped the driver at Frauenfeld train station. It quickly became clear that the man was unfit to drive. But that wasn't all - he was also driving despite having his license revoked.

From shoplifting to shoplifting

Further investigations revealed a brazen backstory. According to the cantonal police, the man had previously driven his car to two stores in the Frauenfeld area - where he committed shoplifting.

Despite the ongoing revocation of his driver's license, he used the vehicle to get from one theft to the next.

Arrested and charged

The tour ended abruptly for the 56-year-old Belarusian. He was arrested and taken into custody. The police also ordered a blood sample to be taken and a urine sample to be taken.

The man now has to answer to the Frauenfeld public prosecutor's office.

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