The accident occurred shortly after 2.25 p.m. in the area of the Eymattstrasse/Neue Murtenstrasse junction. Screenshot Google Maps

A driver was killed on Sunday afternoon in Bern following an accident on Neue Murtenstrasse. The 41-year-old lost control of his vehicle for as yet unexplained reasons.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 41-year-old driver died in Bern on Sunday afternoon after an accident on Neue Murtenstrasse.

For unknown reasons, he lost control of his car and crashed into a concrete barrier.

Parts of the vehicle damaged another car and the Bern-Bethlehem highway exit had to be temporarily closed. Show more

A serious accident occurred in Bern on Sunday afternoon. A 41-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle on Neue Murtenstrasse and crashed head-on into a concrete barrier. The man was seriously injured and taken to hospital, where he died shortly afterwards, as reported by the Bern cantonal police on Monday.

The accident occurred shortly after 2.25 p.m. in the area of the Eymattstrasse/Neue Murtenstrasse junction. According to the police, the driver was traveling from Westside in the direction of the city when he drove straight across the intersection for reasons as yet unexplained.

As a result of the impact, parts of the fuse box were thrown onto the highway above and damaged a passing vehicle.

During the accident, the A1 Bern-Bethlehem exit was closed and traffic was diverted. In addition to several special services of the cantonal police, the professional fire department of Berne Protection and Rescue was also deployed. Investigations into the exact circumstances of the accident are ongoing.