The cantonal police of Graubünden were able to stop the man in Lostallo. Symbolbild: Kapo Graubünden

A van driver drove around nine kilometers on the A13 freeway in the southbound lane on Tuesday. The cantonal police of Graubünden were able to identify him in Lostallo.

Dominik Müller

According to a police report, the 37-year-old was driving on the A13 highway from Bellinzona in the direction of San Bernardino shortly before 4 pm. After the single-lane San Fedele tunnel, the Italian overtook a vehicle despite the double safety line.

Without moving back into the right lane, he drove the wrong way onto the southbound lane of the highway there and continued in the direction of Lostallo. The control center subsequently received several calls from road users.

After driving the wrong way on the freeway for around nine kilometers, he left the freeway at the Lostallo junction. A police patrol was able to find him shortly afterwards and reported him to the police.