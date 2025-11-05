A man drove through the driving ban on Langstrasse seven times. Now he is going to court. (symbolic image) Picture: Keystone

A driving ban has been in place on Zurich's Langstrasse since fall 2023 - with expensive consequences for uninitiated drivers. A Swiss man living in Germany drove through the restricted zone seven times. The case is settled in court with a little humor.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Since September 2023, private vehicles have been banned from driving on a short section of Zurich's Langstrasse, which already brought in 1.7 million francs in fines in the first month.

Swiss national Pascal K. received a fine of 1,250 francs for driving through the restricted area several times, but denied ever having received a payment slip.

In court, the judge showed understanding for the misunderstanding, whereupon K. withdrew his objection and the proceedings were concluded without court costs. Show more

Since September 2023, the city of Zurich has made life around Langstrasse more difficult for drivers. A section of road around 60 meters long is temporarily closed, with a driving ban in place from the Langstrasse/Bauerstrasse junction to the Langstrasse/Dienerstrasse junction.

From 5.30 a.m. to 10 p.m., only buses and cabs are allowed through. In this way, the city wants to reduce through traffic and make the road section more car-free. An automatic camera records every breach of the rules. The city fines non-compliance with 100 francs.

1.7 million francs in the first month

In October 2024, the city talks about a possible lifting of the ban. The reason: they wanted to improve the signaling of the ban and only operate the controls sporadically. In January 2024 alone, the city saved CHF 1.7 million as a result of the new rule.

On Langstrasse, the section with the driving ban is marked by a checkered area. Google Maps

Pascal K. also received a fine in February 2024. In April, he drove through the section repeatedly over a period of six days. He was supposed to pay 700 francs - but didn't. K. then received a penalty order from the Zurich district governor's office. He is now ordered to pay a fine of 700 francs plus 550 francs in fees.

K. lodges an appeal against the penalty order. He has to appear in court on Tuesday. Before the hearing, K. meets the journalists. The media interest is huge. But it is only a hearing.

The Swiss-born man tells blue News his side of the story before the hearing. "I was still living in Berlin at the time of the crime last year." Last year, he had traveled to Zurich for a week. "I knew nothing about the driving ban. But that wasn't the problem." K. had already driven through Langstrasse a few times before, but there were no fines back then.

The fine was issued, says K. But he never received it.

A humorous hearing

K. tells the same story again in front of the judge. Only after some time did he receive a document with a payment slip. According to K., he believed that this was the fine and transferred the amount of 630 francs. However, the money had not been booked correctly. The next thing he received in his letterbox was the penalty notice.

The judge shows understanding. She asks: "Why exactly are you sitting here today?" K. answers somewhat humorously: "I'm sitting here because I have no objection. I'd like to pay the difference. But I never received a payment slip." He wanted to pay the difference between the 630 francs already paid and the 700 francs demanded.

The judge explained to the plaintiff. "The police send fines. It must have been unfortunate in your case because the post didn't reach you." K. nods. He recognizes the facts. But it was not his fault that the fines had not arrived.

K. withdraws his objection

The judge shows understanding again and says: "I could also waive the court costs in your case. That must have been unfortunate. Unfortunately, I can't influence the amount of the fine. If you withdraw your objection, we can close the case like this."

Pascal K. nods and accepts the offer. The judge continues: "We'll make sure that this remains somewhat neutral today. The driving ban is controversial. It was widely reported in the media, so the procedure for the driving ban had to be adapted somewhat."

Finally, K. says: "I hope I get a bill this time." The judge replies with a laugh: "You'll get the bill. It's been a pleasant encounter for us."