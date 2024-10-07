The man drove through the lane behind the emergency vehicle. (theme picture) KEYSTONE/DPA/HOLGER HOLLEMANN

A man drives through the emergency lane behind an emergency vehicle near Lucerne on Friday. He then flees from the police. The authorities eventually arrest the man.

Sven Ziegler

A man drives through the emergency lane behind an emergency vehicle near Lucerne on Friday.

He then flees from the police. The authorities finally arrest the man.

Lucerne police, together with the Nidwalden cantonal police, stopped and arrested a 57-year-old driver on Bürgenstockstrasse in Stansstad on Friday afternoon. The authorities announced this on Monday.

For reasons that remain unclear, the man had previously followed an emergency vehicle through the emergency lane on the highway in Lucerne. When the police wanted to check him, he continued his journey at excessive speed in the direction of the canton of Nidwalden and left the highway in Stansstad.

During his journey, he violated various traffic regulations and thus endangered several road users. The Lucerne police confiscated the driver's license and seized the vehicle. He is not allowed to drive a motor vehicle until a decision has been made by the road traffic authorities.

The Emmen public prosecutor's office is conducting the investigation.