A man in eastern Switzerland is fined 20,000 Swiss francs for speeding and previous offenses. What's behind it.

A man from eastern Switzerland was recently convicted of speeding on an interurban road. He was driving 37 km/h faster than the permitted 80 km/h.

Although he was not classified as a speeding driver, he was fined 19,500 francs plus 650 francs in legal costs, as reported by the "Linth-Zeitung" newspaper.

The reason for the punishment lies in the man's previous history. He had already attracted negative attention in road traffic on several occasions in the past and had also received convictions for trespassing and drug abuse.

Multiple previous convictions

In 2021, he was sentenced to 15 months' probation and a fine of CHF 1,500. This suspended sentence should actually have prevented him from breaking the law again.

However, the man was unimpressed and has now been caught speeding. The public prosecutor described his behavior as a serious danger to other road users.

Due to this repeat offense, the fine has now been increased to over 20,000 francs. However, he has been spared a prison sentence and his probation period has been extended by one year.

The convicted man has appealed against the sentence, as the public prosecutor's office confirmed to the "Linth-Zeitung". The man is now hoping for a reduction in his sentence.