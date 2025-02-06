A man in Aargau first faked an accident - and changed his tactics when the police arrived. (symbolic image) sda

A man faked an accident by lying on the hood of a female driver's car. The penalty order against him, including a fine, has now become legally binding.

Maximilian Haase

A bizarre incident in Wittnau AG now has legal consequences: In June 2023, a man faked a traffic accident and also tried to portray a female driver as mentally ill. The penalty order against him for coercion and defamation has now become legally binding.

According to the Aargauer Zeitung, the then 44-year-old jumped onto the hood of an approaching Honda - apparently to give the impression that he had been hit by the vehicle. He then simply sat down and pretended to call the police.

The female driver of the car was not fooled by the man's behavior and decided to call the emergency services herself to have the alleged collision investigated.

Man shouted: "She's crazy"

When the police arrived at the scene, the man tried a new tactic and greeted the officers with the words "Good, you're here", according to the Aargauer Zeitung. The man from Aargau directed suspicion towards the driver and shouted: "Take the woman with you, she's crazy and has to go to Königsfelden."

However, the officers had seen through the transparent maneuver. The public prosecutor's office ultimately judged the statement to be a deliberate attempt to discredit the woman and to demean her personal honor.

Convicted of coercion and defamation

The man is now being asked to pay for his behavior. The public prosecutor's office sentenced him to a conditional fine of 30 daily rates of CHF 140 each for coercion and defamation. A fine of 1,000 francs was also imposed, as well as an additional 800 francs in penalty order fees.

However, it remains unclear why the man faked the accident in the first place. The penalty order provides no information about the possible motive.