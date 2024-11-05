  1. Residential Customers
Isenthal UR Man falls down a slope on the Horn and dies

SDA

5.11.2024 - 14:21

The Uri cantonal police have reported a mountain accident.
Symbolic image: KEYSTONE

A 68-year-old man fell 70 meters down a slope on the Horn in Isenthal UR on Monday afternoon and died.

A 68-year-old man fell 70 meters down a slope on the Horn in Isenthal UR on Monday afternoon. He sustained fatal injuries in the process.

The man presumably slipped during the descent between Sattel and Hornrüti, the Uri cantonal police announced on Tuesday. The exact circumstances of the accident are still being investigated. The man was accompanied by two other hikers, who were uninjured.

