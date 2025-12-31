On Tuesday afternoon, a man fell from a chairlift in Melchsee-Frutt OW and suffered life-threatening injuries. Symbolic image: KEYSTONE

A 53-year-old man fell from a chairlift in Melchsee-Frutt yesterday afternoon. He suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to hospital.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Yesterday, Tuesday, at 3.20 p.m., a 53-year-old man and other people boarded the chairlift at Distelboden in the direction of Erzegg, according to the cantonal police.

For reasons that have not yet been clarified, he fell out of the chair from a height of around eight meters shortly before the first mast and suffered life-threatening injuries.

The man was flown to hospital by Rega. According to the police, there are no indications of a technical cause.