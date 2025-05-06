The Valais police were on duty on Monday. (symbolic image) sda

A work accident occurred in Sion on Monday. Two men were injured, one of whom later succumbed to his serious injuries in hospital.

Sven Ziegler

Shortly after 3.30 p.m. on Monday, two men were busy dismantling a metal sign from the wall of a building on Rue des Cèdres in Sion. While they were on ladders, both men lost their balance for unknown reasons and fell to the ground.

The emergency services were immediately alerted and provided first aid at the scene. Both men were then transported by ambulance to the hospital in Sion.

One of the two men, a 63-year-old Swiss national, died there from his injuries. The second man suffered minor injuries.

In addition to the Valais cantonal police, the Police Régionale des Villes du Centre (PRVC) and the Valais cantonal rescue organization (KWRO144) were also deployed.

The public prosecutor's office has launched an investigation to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident.