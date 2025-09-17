The man died while picking mushrooms. (symbolic image) Zacharie Scheurer/dpa-tmn/Archivbild

A 33-year-old man died in an accident in the Morobbi Valley near Carena on Wednesday. The mushroom picker slipped on a rock face and fell onto the road.

He suffered fatal injuries as a result. The accident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. on Wednesday in Carena, according to the Ticino cantonal police.

The Italian citizen, who lives in the Bellinzona area, was on a rock face. According to initial findings, the man slipped and fell onto the road below. The cantonal police and a rescue helicopter were only able to determine the 33-year-old's death, it was reported.