Fell onto the road Man falls from rock face while picking mushrooms - dead

SDA

17.9.2025 - 13:04

The man died while picking mushrooms. (symbolic image)
Zacharie Scheurer/dpa-tmn/Archivbild
Zacharie Scheurer/dpa-tmn/Archivbild

A 33-year-old man died in an accident in the Morobbi Valley near Carena on Wednesday. The mushroom picker slipped on a rock face and fell onto the road.

Keystone-SDA

17.09.2025, 13:04

A 33-year-old mushroom picker has died in an accident in Ticino. He slipped on a rock face in the Morobbi Valley and fell onto the road.

He suffered fatal injuries as a result. The accident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. on Wednesday in Carena, according to the Ticino cantonal police.

The Italian citizen, who lives in the Bellinzona area, was on a rock face. According to initial findings, the man slipped and fell onto the road below. The cantonal police and a rescue helicopter were only able to determine the 33-year-old's death, it was reported.

