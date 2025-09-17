Fell onto the roadMan falls from rock face while picking mushrooms - dead
A 33-year-old man died in an accident in the Morobbi Valley near Carena on Wednesday. The mushroom picker slipped on a rock face and fell onto the road.
A 33-year-old mushroom picker has died in an accident in Ticino. He slipped on a rock face in the Morobbi Valley and fell onto the road.
He suffered fatal injuries as a result. The accident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. on Wednesday in Carena, according to the Ticino cantonal police.
The Italian citizen, who lives in the Bellinzona area, was on a rock face. According to initial findings, the man slipped and fell onto the road below. The cantonal police and a rescue helicopter were only able to determine the 33-year-old's death, it was reported.