Accident at work in Herdern TGMan falls into a barn - dead
SDA
13.6.2025 - 10:20
A 73-year-old man died in hospital after an accident at work on Thursday. According to the police, he had fallen several meters through a hay flap.
Keystone-SDA
13.06.2025, 10:20
13.06.2025, 10:36
SDA
A man died in hospital on Thursday after a work accident in Herdern TG. According to the police, the 73-year-old had fallen several meters through a hay flap.
It is still unclear why the man fell while working in a barn, as the Thurgau cantonal police wrote in a statement on Friday. After being treated by the rescue service, he was flown by Rega to hospital, where he died shortly afterwards.