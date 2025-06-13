A Rega helicopter flew the 73-year-old man to hospital. He died there a short time later. (symbolic image) Keystone

Keystone-SDA SDA

A man died in hospital on Thursday after a work accident in Herdern TG. According to the police, the 73-year-old had fallen several meters through a hay flap.

It is still unclear why the man fell while working in a barn, as the Thurgau cantonal police wrote in a statement on Friday. After being treated by the rescue service, he was flown by Rega to hospital, where he died shortly afterwards.