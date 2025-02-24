The Valais police will provide information on Monday. IMAGO/Geisser

On Friday, a man riding his e-scooter between St-Pierre-de-Clages and Vétroz VS fell on the road. He was seriously injured and later died in hospital.

On Friday evening, shortly after 6 pm, a man was riding his e-scooter alone on the Route du Simplon in Ardon from St-Pierre-de-Clages in the direction of Vétroz. At some point, for reasons as yet unknown, he lost control of his vehicle and crashed heavily to the ground.

Witnesses who had observed the incident immediately helped him and began resuscitation measures until the emergency services arrived. The cantonal police were quickly at the scene of the accident and were assisted by the municipal police of Ardon. An ambulance and a team from the SMUR attended to the injured man.

The victim, a 43-year-old Portuguese man, was taken to the hospital in Sion, where he died on the night of February 23-24, 2025.

The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation.