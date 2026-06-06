The man was at the Friesenberg stop when, for reasons as yet unexplained, he fell under the train. KEYSTONE

A 68-year-old man was hit and seriously injured by a departing SZU train at the Friesenberg stop in Zurich on Friday evening. The cause of the accident is unclear and the police are looking for witnesses.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 68-year-old man was hit and seriously injured by an exiting SZU train at the Friesenberg stop in Zurich on Friday evening.

For reasons as yet unexplained, the man fell under the train after it had set off in the direction of Uetliberg.

The police are looking for witnesses, but so far there are no indications that the accident was caused by someone else. Show more

On Friday, a serious accident occurred at the Friesenberg stop in District 3. Shortly after 8 p.m., a 68-year-old man was hit by a departing S10 train of the Sihltal-Zurich-Uetlibergbahn (SZU), according to a police statement.

According to the information available so far, the man was on the platform next to the stationary train. As the train set off in the direction of Uetliberg, he fell under the train composition for reasons that are still unclear. The train driver immediately initiated an emergency stop.

Emergency services from the Zurich city police provided first aid before the man was rescued by Schutz & Rettung Zurich and the professional fire department. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

The exact cause of the accident is still unclear. There are currently no indications that the accident was caused by a third party. Specialists from the Accident Investigation Service and the Zurich Forensic Institute secured evidence. SBB and the transport police were also deployed.

The Zurich city police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call 044 411 71 17.