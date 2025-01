At around 18.45 on Saturday evening, several shots were reportedly fired in Kleindöttingen AG, injuring one person. KEYSTONE/Georgios Kefalas

Shots were fired in a Turkish grocery store in Kleindöttingen AG on Saturday evening. One person was injured. The perpetrator and motive are still unknown.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you The police had to be deployed to Kleindöttingen AG on Saturday evening.

At around 18.45, several shots were reportedly fired in a Turkish grocery store and one person was injured.

A search is currently underway for the as yet unknown perpetrator. Show more

One person suffered several gunshot wounds on Saturday evening in Kleindöttingen AG, as the Aargau cantonal police confirmed to "20 Minuten". However, her condition is stable. The perpetrator is on the run. The background to the crime is being investigated.

According to current information, an unknown man entered a Turkish grocery store and approached another man in the checkout area. Suddenly, the unknown man fired several shots at him.

update follows