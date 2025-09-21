A 26-year-old driver without a driver's license had a chase with the police in Thal SG on Saturday afternoon. (symbolic picture) Bild: Keystone

A 26-year-old driver without a driver's license fled from a police check in Thal, canton of St. Gallen. He drove at excessive speed from Staad to Rheineck and back again, where he hid and was eventually arrested.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The police engaged in a chase with a driver in Thal.

This resulted in several other road users being endangered.

A police dog later discovered the hidden man, who was then arrested. Show more

A patrol of the cantonal police noticed a car in the area of the port of Staad (municipality of Thal) - and wanted to stop it for inspection. The driver then fled the scene.

This led right through Rheineck SG back towards Thal, partly in the wrong direction through one-way streets and through driving bans. According to the police, the driver endangered other road users on several occasions. The driver also caused several collisions. For safety reasons, the patrols that had been called in in the meantime had to break off the pursuit in Thal, it was reported.

During a manhunt, the car was then found abandoned on a company site in the industrial area. A service dog was able to pick up the scent of the fleeing driver. He was then found in a hiding place and arrested. According to the police, the 26-year-old is suspected of being unfit to drive, which is why he had to give a blood and urine sample.

Fugitive throws weapon out of the window

In addition to violating road traffic law and the Narcotics Act, the Kosovar is also accused of violating the Weapons Act, as the St. Gallen cantonal police announced on Sunday.

During the journey, the patrols observed an initially unknown object being thrown from the fleeing vehicle. As it turned out, it was a bag containing a loaded firearm. A suspected narcotic was also found on the man.