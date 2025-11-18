A man was found dead in an apartment in Derendingen on Monday morning. sda

Lea Oetiker

A man was found dead in an apartment in Derendingen on Monday morning. According to the Solothurn cantonal police, the case was a violent crime. A suspect was arrested at the scene.

A third party called the police shortly after 8 a.m. and reported that a lifeless man was lying in an apartment on Hauptstrasse. The emergency and rescue services were dispatched immediately. On site, the information was confirmed and the man could only be found dead.

The police and the public prosecutor's office of the canton of Solothurn immediately began an investigation into the cause of death and the exact circumstances. Specialists from a forensic medical institute were also deployed. The police did not initially provide any further information on the identity of the deceased or the person arrested.