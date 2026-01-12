Fribourg police arrest four people. KEYSTONE

A man with fatal injuries was discovered in a residential building in Marly on Saturday evening. Fribourg law enforcement authorities have arrested four people.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man was found dead in a residential building in Marly FR on Saturday evening.

Four people were arrested and remanded in custody.

The public prosecutor's office is investigating for homicide and failure to provide emergency assistance. Show more

The Fribourg cantonal police were called out to an operation in Marly FR on Saturday evening. At around 7.15 p.m., the operations center received reports of a seriously injured man in a residential building. On the scene, the emergency services were only able to determine that the man had died.

According to the authorities, the deceased had fatal injuries. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. The man's identity has not yet been officially released.

Four people arrested

Investigators arrested four people in connection with the death: a 36-year-old woman from Poland and three men - a 28-year-old Slovakian and two Ukrainians aged 31 and 63. By order of the public prosecutor's office, all four were remanded in custody.

They are being investigated on suspicion of homicide and failure to provide emergency assistance. The authorities have not yet provided any further information on the alleged course of events or possible relationships between those involved.

The public prosecutor's office and the Fribourg cantonal police are continuing the investigation. In order to protect the proceedings and the persons involved, no further information is currently being published. The presumption of innocence applies.