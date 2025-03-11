Man found dead in Vogelsang AG. sda

On Monday evening, a man was found dead with gunshot wounds in Vogelsang AG. The police subsequently arrested one person.

Lea Oetiker

On Monday evening, shortly before 11 p.m., the cantonal emergency call center was informed of a lifeless person in Vogelsang AG.

When the emergency services arrived, they could only ascertain the death of a 47-year-old Swiss man. Upon examination of the body, gunshot wounds were discovered.

The Aargau cantonal police immediately launched an investigation. A 51-year-old German was quickly suspected of the crime. He was subsequently arrested in the early morning.

The circumstances and motive are still unclear. The criminal investigation department has started the investigation in cooperation with the public prosecutor's office. Proceedings have been opened.